Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $250.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.