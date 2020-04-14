Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $585.83.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $494.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.62 and its 200 day moving average is $553.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

