Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.59

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and traded as high as $58.82. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 21,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

