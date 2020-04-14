Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $160.58.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

