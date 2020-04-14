Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.29% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

