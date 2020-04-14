Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schneider Electric (SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Schneider Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Schneider Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2020 – Schneider Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Schneider Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €98.00 ($113.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Schneider Electric was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:SU opened at €80.26 ($93.33) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric SE has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of €81.36 and a 200 day moving average of €86.76.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

