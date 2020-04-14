Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

