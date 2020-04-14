Iofina (LON:IOF) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON IOF opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Iofina has a 12-month low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.23 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million and a PE ratio of -39.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.35.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

