IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

