IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IQ. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.24. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.