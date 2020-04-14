Ironbark Zinc (ASX:IBG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Ironbark Zinc shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 193,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

In related news, insider Danny Segman bought 3,916,763 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,001.16 ($33,334.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,910,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,546.

Ironbark Zinc Company Profile (ASX:IBG)

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

