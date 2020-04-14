iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Decreased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

