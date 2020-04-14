iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.