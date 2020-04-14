istar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Raymond James

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. istar has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that istar will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of istar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,547,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

