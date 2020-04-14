J William Gurley Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J William Gurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 3.02. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

