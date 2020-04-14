Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after buying an additional 2,873,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $49,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 474.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $19,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NVT stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

