Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 5,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

