Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Diageo nach der Streichung des Jahresprognosen und dem Stopp des Aktienruckkaufprogramms auf Hold” belassen und ein Kursziel von 2800 Pence genannt. Die Aussetzung der Jahresziele sei angesichts der Unsicherheit durch die Corona-Krise keine uberraschung, schrieb Analyst Edward Mundy in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DGEAF. Argus lowered shares of Diageo to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

