JMP Securities Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.62 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares in the company, valued at $71,705,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,478 shares of company stock worth $5,943,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

