John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

