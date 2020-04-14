Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

