Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 9,232 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $249,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph F. Mazzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $640,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

