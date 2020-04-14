JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Target Price to GBX 122

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 122 ($1.60) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 109.25 ($1.44).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 65.44 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.77. The stock has a market cap of $294.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.98.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Analysts expect that Restaurant Group will post 2144.000048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

