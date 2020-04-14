Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $2.40. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 7,136,334 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.69. The company has a market cap of $52.25 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Colin Bird acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.