Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

