Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.