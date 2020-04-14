Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at $594,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $145,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597 over the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.