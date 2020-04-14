Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target to $35.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

