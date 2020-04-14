KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

