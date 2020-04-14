KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

