Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

