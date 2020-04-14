KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.08.

NYSE KKR opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

