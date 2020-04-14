KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) fell 5.3% on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $41.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KKR & Co Inc traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.95, 4,359,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,563,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 178,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 45,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

