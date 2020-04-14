KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $19.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

