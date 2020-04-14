KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Cut by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in KLA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

