KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR alerts:

KNRRY opened at $22.07 on Monday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.