Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. State Street Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after buying an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 169,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

