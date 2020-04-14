Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

KHC stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

