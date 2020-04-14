Kwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 776 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $269.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.18. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.57.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

