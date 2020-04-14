Kwmg LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.