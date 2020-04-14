Kwmg LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $190.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

