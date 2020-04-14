L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $3.30. L S Starrett shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 7,200 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,886.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Riordan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,919.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L S Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L S Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.