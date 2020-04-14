L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

