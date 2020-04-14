Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.51.

NYSE LH opened at $140.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

