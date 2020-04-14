Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 516.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

