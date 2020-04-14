Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

NYSE:EGP opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

