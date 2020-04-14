Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000.

GNMA stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

