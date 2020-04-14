Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.