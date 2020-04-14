Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $400,000 Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

