Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

